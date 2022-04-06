We’re officially only a month away from the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which, given Marvel Studios’ track record, means that the sequel’s marketing machine will soon go into overload, bestowing fans of the Sorcerer Supreme with more promotional content on an almost daily basis. The latest instance of this is an exclusive poster that features the movie’s protagonists and villains in all of their multidimensional glory.

To celebrate the 30-day countdown, Marvel released another promo teaser today, giving us familiar shots from the Doctor Strange 2 trailers while also incorporating a few glimpses of new footage. But it seems that the cinematic powerhouse isn’t done yet for the day.

A while ago, the official Twitter page for Doctor Strange shared epic new posters for the movie’s 3D, Dolby, ScreenX, and IMAX release, spearheaded by Benedict Cumberbatch (Stephen Strange) himself, Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), and franchise newcomer Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez).

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness seems to have all the makings of our next MCU obsession. By opening the doors to the concept of the multiverse in earnest, this could very well turn out to be Kevin Feige’s most ambitious undertaking yet, and that’s barring all the rumored cameo appearances from the live-action Marvel superhero canon.

The sequel’s official premise teases that Strange will have to face a mysterious new adversary, so it’s a safe assumption that director Sam Raimi will be throwing more than just Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Sinister Strange at our titular protagonists when the movie opens in theaters on May 6.