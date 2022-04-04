Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to tear open the multiversal possibilities of the MCU and deliver a truly mindbending adventure. The excellent Super Bowl trailer hinted that the “prime” MCU Strange might be facing off against Strange Supreme from What If…?, with the consequences of his spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home coming back to bite him in the ass.

Now a new line of Monogram International keychains may confirm we’re getting at least two more Strange variants: ‘Defender Strange’ and ‘Supreme Strange’ (who looks quite distinct from ‘Strange Supreme’). Check them out:

Monogram International is releasing a new line of #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness keychain figures! pic.twitter.com/somrBqI1Yk — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) April 3, 2022

It’s yet unknown exactly what role these variants will play, though nobody seems happy about the MCU Strange screwing with the memories of everyone in the multiverse to repair Peter Parker’s social life. It also seems very likely that there will be more surprises coming down the line.

These keychains don’t feature Patrick Stewart’s Professor X or any other characters rumored to appear from across the extensive slate of live-action pre-MCU movies. These include Ioan Gruffudd’s Reed Richards from Fox’s The Fantastic Four mid-2000s movies, Thomas Jane’s Frank Castle/Punisher and — in what seems like a real long-shot — Tom Cruise as a Tony Stark variant.

Any or all of those would bring the house down when Doctor Strange 2 releases, though if Marvel Studios is really pushing the boat out that far the film may risk ending up feeling like a procession of cameos. But with Sam Raimi at the helm and an unbelievably talented cast, it’s almost certain we’re in for some fun times.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theatres on May 6.