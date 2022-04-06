Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is just a month away and Marvel Studios has marked the occasion with a new promo for the film.

The promo, which celebrates the film’s release in the UK on May 5, showcases footage of the film’s most important characters including Doctor Strange, Wanda Maximoff, and America Chavez. Other footage in the promo includes Wong taking on Gargantos — the tentacled monster who is an enemy of Strange.

None of the footage in the trailer is new, as all of it can be found in previous trailers for the movie. If you haven’t yet laid your eyes on the magnificence that is the full trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness you can check that out here.

The sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange, Multiverse of Madness will be taking fans deeper into the multiverse that has been established with some of Marvel’s latest releases including Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The movie’s lead star Benedict Cumberbatch has also shared that the film will live up to its name by bringing a lot of madness, multiverse, and more Doctor Strange action to fans.

Compared to other recent Marvel movies, especially Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will have a shorter runtime of just wo hours.

The film, which was originally scheduled to launch in March, will arrive in US theatres for fans to experience on May 6. Tickets for the film go on sale later today at 6:00 am PT so don’t miss out on scoring your own ticket to catch the latest adventures of the former Sorcerer Supreme.