New ‘Doctor Strange’ promo art reveals best look yet at Mordo

Chiwitel Ejiofor is an Academy Award, Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy-nominated actor, so nobody’s going to doubt his talents. However, it also wouldn’t be too unfair to suggest that Hollywood blockbusters have never come anywhere close to using his talents to the fullest.

Roland Emmerich’s 2012, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, The Old Guard and Infinite didn’t really give him a great deal to do other than spout exposition, although he was the undoubted highlight of the latter. Even the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Strange held him back, because even to those unfamiliar with the comic books, it was obvious from the second Ejiofor’s Mordo appeared he’d be following the ‘friend-turned-enemy who returns in the sequel’ arc.

True to form, the former Kamar-Taj rivals will be squaring off again in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with the first teaser trailer perhaps hinting that Mordo isn’t a straightforward bad guy. Either way, the best look yet at the returning sorcerer has been revealed, and you can check it out below.

The official promotional art for Mordo in DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS! 🎨 pic.twitter.com/EJPzGYDs7Q — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) January 2, 2022

It’d be nice to see Ejiofor be given something more substantial to work with in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but he could just as easily find himself lost in the shuffle all over again based on the bonkers premise, not to mention the promise of both variants and surprise cameos.