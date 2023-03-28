All of your Dungeons & Dragons fantasies are coming true in a few days as Paramount gears up to release their hotly anticipated live-action adaptation of the tabletop game. Now, a new trailer for Honor Among Thieves showcased during the D&D Direct 2023 reveals exactly what you can expect from this high-budget blockbuster starring Chris Pine.

To a lot of geeks, a bard, a barbarian, a paladin, and a sorcerer entering the fore either indicates the start of a very funny in-universe joke or the beginning of a campaign that they’ll never forget. Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, and Justice Smith in those roles, in a heist fantasy story set across the Forgotten Realms.

As you can see in the trailer below, D&D fans will have no difficulty immersing themselves in this new adaptation, but for a lot of newcomers, Honor Among Thieves — having been based on one of the richest fictional worlds out there — will be a study in the more elaborate world-building side of genre storytelling.

You can check out the trailer at around the 32:00 mark.

Other Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves cast members include Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, Bradley Cooper, and Jason Wong. The movie was directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, from a story by Chris McKay and Michael Gilio.

Honor Among Thieves is making its way to theaters on March 31.