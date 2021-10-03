The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals might be based on a relatively obscure comic book property that most casual audiences won’t be familiar with, but the same could have been said about Guardians of the Galaxy, and we all know how that turned out in the end.

One exciting addition to the ensemble that may have gone over the heads of those unfamiliar with the source material is Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman, a mere mortal who isn’t an all-powerful alien like the rest of his co-stars. As fans know, the character goes on to become the third iteration of Black Knight, but so far there’s not even been the merest hint from any of the marketing or promotional materials that we’ll be seeing his alter ego in Eternals.

However, new merch from Gamestop has hinted that Whitman will be suiting up and reporting for duty via a new set of collectibles that features his signature raven ring, which you can check out below.

New Eternals Merch Teases The Arrival Of Black Knight 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We’ve been inundated with rumors that Marvel has big plans for Black Knight once Eternals draws to a close, including a solo movie and/or Avengers membership. While Chloé Zhao and Kevin Feige are keeping quiet for now, we can surely expect to see Harrington in full superhero regalia when the obligatory third act action scene rolls around at the very least.