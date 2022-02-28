New ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ poster will make you trip

Step aside Doctor Strange, there’s a new multiverse-traversing, mind-bending movie whose latest poster will make you feel like you’re tripping just looking at it: Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Film and TV developer A24, of Euphoria fame, just released the official image Monday by artist James Jean and it’s honestly hard to put into words.

Feast your googly eyes on @JamesJeanArt's cosmic I Spy poster for the Daniels’ EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE. Only in theaters March 25. pic.twitter.com/rNVZSXSiic — A24 (@A24) February 28, 2022

The poster somewhat resembles the circularly symmetrical geometry and popping colors of the sand mandalas of Tibetan Buddhist monks. Only it is bordered on the top and bottom by variations of Michelle Yeoh’s character, Evelyn Wang, from different parts of the alternative universes she inhabits.

Other actors from the film — such as Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis — occupy the various corners of the rectangular image.

When the first trailer for Everything Everywhere All At Once dropped in Dec. 2021, it completely blew our minds for seemingly blending quirky humor and lots of impressively in-camera special effects with martial arts from a legend in that genre, Shang-Chi and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon actor Yeoh.

We have nothing against comic book movies, but it’s refreshing to see an indie film approach something like a story with a multiverse concept, but from a totally original script by writer-directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. However, the Marvel connections aren’t totally absent since the film is being produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

Everything Everywhere All At Once Comes to theaters March 25.