This summer, Chris Hemsworth will get to step away from his Marvel himbo role for another action adventure when Extraction 2 makes its Netflix debut. Similar stunts to the first are also promised, and now, Netflix has a new look at the protective escort story.

A new teaser posted by the service on its YouTube channel today begins with Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake rescuing a young woman from a decrepit prison before cutting to the character recovering from the last movie in a hospital. An unseen character then tells him he was clinically dead about a year ago, and the only reason he is alive for a new production was essentially his force of will.

“You fought your way back for this.”

From here, we then see more of the prison yard fight, which just may be set up by the filmmakers as a one-take sequence. Rake beats on several baddies with a riot shield before using it to deflect a Molotov cocktail and, while somewhat successful, he is not entirely. One of his arms catches the flames, and then, for at least a little bit, he is the literal Man on Fire in pursuit of his charge.

Afterward, Rake uses a chain gun on a train, and then the teaser cuts to revealing the June 16 release date. Right now, Hemsworth appears to be one of the only returning main cast members. This time around, he is joined by Adam Bessa, Daniel Bernhardt, and Golshifteh Farahani is back as his handler Nik Khan. The series has utilized an extensive amount of realistic and grounded stunt work to date, and for Hemsworth, this appears to be a palate cleanser from his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has said the work as his realistic mercenary hero is more intense to prepare for (while being diplomatic in his assessment of the Marvel machine’s process) and also added in the past there is something more satisfying about it in general.

Whatever the case, audiences do not have to wait much longer, and what is ahead also promises to be very different, too. Film writer and co-producer Joe Russo has said as much and, in addition to really just Hemsworth being brought back, there is also a different color scheme, some different locations, different pacing, and even a different tone than the first adventure, which took place in Bangladesh.