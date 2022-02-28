Warner Bros. has just released a new poster for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore that depicts Fawkes, Dumbledore’s iconic male phoenix, rising from the ashes as its centerpiece.

The Secrets of Dumbledore is arguably the most enigmatic title that J.K. Rowling has ever come up with, especially since it involves one of the most beloved characters in all literature. The threequel to the Fantastic Beasts franchise will indeed star Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore, in search of clues that will lead him to the sinister wizard known as Grindelwald. Though what secrets we uncover about him in this journey has been up for heavy speculation among Potterheads.

To accompany the epic new trailer that came out earlier today, the Wizarding World has seen fit to bestow fans with another piece of promo content, this time in the form of a new poster that brings the movie’s main characters to the forefront.

Despite the regardable visage that is Jude Law or even newcomer Mads Mikkelsen, it’s Fawkes who once again steals the show. Check out the poster for yourself below.

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' Official New Poster Released 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Fantastic Beasts 3 has already gone through multiple delays due to COVID-19, not to mention that it still retains a degree of controversy for replacing Johnny Depp as Grindelwald with Mikkelsen. Whatever damage the former causes can be greatly amended thanks to WB’s ever-diligent marketing machine, but what implications the latter will have on the film and its overall reception, only time will tell.

The Secrets of Dumbledore opens in theaters April 15.