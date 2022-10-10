New ‘Glass Onion’ teaser promises the knives are out in theaters and on Netflix this Christmas

The long-awaited Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the sequel to Rian Johnson’s beloved eponymous predecessor Knives Out, now has not one, but two fewer mysteries surrounding it.

Thanks to a brand new teaser trailer put out by the film’s official Twitter page, we can now mark our calendars for Nov. 23, when the film will begin its week-long theatrical release, and for the same day a month later on Dec. 23, when Glass Onion will finally land in its permanent home on Netflix.

#GlassOnion: A Knives Out Mystery comes to movie theaters for one week only starting November 23—and tickets are now officially on sale! I urge you to seize upon this most tantalizing cinematic opportunity: https://t.co/OSKu2Dij0N pic.twitter.com/Olgy0jQtYQ — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (@KnivesOut) October 10, 2022

The nuances behind Rian Johnson’s sophomore entry in the Knives Out franchise have been peeling deliciously for some time now; the very idea of following the critically acclaimed 2019 film, while daunting, was welcome news for just about everybody. To make matters even better, it wasn’t long after that we got a glimpse of the film’s treasure trove of a cast, consisting of Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, and, of course, Daniel Craig, the lone returnee from the original film, once again portraying the enigmatic investigator Benoit Blanc.

In truth, it seems there’s only so many more teasers the film can get away with before dipping too far into spoiler territory, but this one, while also succeeding in keeping us in the dark, offers up a fun bit of trivia that could play into the plot quite nicely; it seems as though Miles Bron, Edward Norton’s tech billionaire character and host of the party where the murder presumably takes place, intended for the party to have a murder mystery theme. However much this foreshadows or otherwise plays into Blanc’s latest plight remains to be seen.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will begin its brief run in cinemas on Nov. 23 before releasing on Netflix as a Christmas treat on Dec. 23.