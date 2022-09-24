Watch: ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ debuts a deliciously devilish new clip

Thanks to the rave reviews to have greeted the movie’s premiere, we’d feel pretty confident in saying that Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery should comfortably live up to the high standards set by the opener, which was an unqualified critical and commercial smash hit.

This time, Edward Norton’s tech billionaire Miles Bron is the unlucky victim who gets bumped off during a getaway on his private island, leading Daniel Craig’s southern-fried detective Benoit Blanc to try and unravel another multi-layered mystery. Inviting people to your own murder is nothing if not intriguing, and viewers will no doubt be sitting there from the first minute trying to uncover the culprit.

We’re a long way away from Glass Onion’s December 23 debut on streaming (even if it’s set to play in theaters beforehand), but that hasn’t stopped Netflix from debuting the first full-length clip at today’s TUDUM event. Nothing too revealing, then, but it introduces us to the majority of the main players, while also setting up the broad strokes of the plot.

In keeping with the first film in what’s set to be at least a three-film saga, the cast is suitably star-studded, with Norton and Craig being joined by Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, and Ethan Hawke, while there’s even room for Johnson regular Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the voice of a clock. Knives Out came out of nowhere, so fingers crossed Glass Onion can replicate that lightning in a bottle.