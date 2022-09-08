Watch: Daniel Craig heads all-star ensemble in ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ teaser trailer

At long last, it’s finally here. The sequel to Rian Johnson’s critically acclaimed Knives Out has received its official teaser trailer after months of teasing audiences with short clips and stills. In 2019, Knives Out took the murder mystery genre by storm, presenting a fresh and exhilarating whodunnit the likes of which the film industry had never before seen.

Ingenious, unpredictable, and intoxicating, Knives Out was listed among the top 10 films of 2019 by multiple outlets such as American Film Institute and the National Board of Review. It wasn’t until March 2021 that a sequel to Knives Out was announced. After Netflix paid a generous $469 million for the rights to not one, but two sequels, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — the first of the two sequels directed by Johnson — was given a Dec. 23, 2022 release date.

Now, Glass Onion has unveiled its official teaser, which gives us a closer look at the all-star cast comprised of Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista — with Daniel Craig reprising his role as Benoit Blanc from the first film.

In the trailer, which can be viewed above, we see intricate puzzles, extravagant locations, and a versatile cast of personable characters gathered together by Craig’s Blanc for another outing. Along with Johnson, returning Knives Out crew members include cinematographer Steve Yedlin, editor Bob Ducsay, and composer Nathan Johnson.

In just a few days, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will receive its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival. While it won’t be available on streaming until Dec. 23, 2022, Glass Onion will be released in select theaters through November 2022.