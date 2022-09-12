New ‘Halloween Ends’ images tease the final showdown between Michael and Laurie

Prepare to witness the final showdown between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers… uh, again. To be honest, Halloween fans have already seen the eternal enemies wrap it up on several occasions now — Laurie killed Michael in Halloween H20, Michael killed Laurie in Halloween: Resurrection, and then there’s the Rob Zombie remakes to consider… But forget all about those, as the incoming Halloween Ends promises to be the definitive conclusion to the longest-running rivalry in horror history.

Now that the movie’s a little over a month away from slashing into cinemas, a trio of atmospheric new images have arrived, courtesy of Total Film Magazine, which further tease this fateful showdown between The Shape and Jamie Lee Curtis’ survivor. Two of the photos — which you can see via the tweet below — depict Michael stalking Laurie’s house, butcher’s knife in hand, while the third captures the pair mid-fight in Laurie’s kitchen.

"By the time you meet Laurie Strode, she has gotten help,” Jamie Lee Curtis tells Total Film. "That’s a beautiful place to start a really tragic, incredibly violent ending.” #HalloweenEnds pic.twitter.com/O0GuWsHvnj — Total Film (@totalfilm) September 12, 2022

Unlike last year’s sequel Halloween Kills, Ends will not directly follow on from the events of 2018’s Halloween, which kicked off the Blumhouse relaunch of the legendary saga. Instead it will hop four years later, neatly bringing things up to date. Laurie herself will be in a very different place as Total Film reveals that she will have sought out therapy after her last tussle with Myers, which has helped her come to terms with her trauma at last. Trust Michael to turn up and ruin her life again!

However things conclude, Ends is sure to hit fans hard as this is very likely the last time we’ll see Curtis in her iconic role. The actress herself admitted to being overwhelmed once they finished filming, remarking that “it was very powerful for me” and recalling that she and director David Gordon Green shared tears over watching back the last scene that she shot.

Halloween Ends releases Oct. 14 in theaters and on Peacock.