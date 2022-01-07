In precisely eight weeks, Matt Reeves’ The Batman finally comes to theaters, where it’s hoping to pick up from where Spider-Man: No Way Home left off, by becoming the second comic book adaptation in quick succession to take a massive bite out of the box office.

Everything we’ve seen so far promises a reboot that has the potential to instantly elevate Robert Pattinson’s debuting Dark Knight into the top tier of onscreen Caped Crusaders, and that’s without even mentioning what looks to be a trio of incredible supporting turns from Paul Dano, Colin Farrell and Zoë Kravitz.

The recent “Bat and the Cat” trailer showcased the movie’s central dynamic, and USA Today has revealed a brand-new image of the Gotham City power couple, which you can check out below.

New image from 'The Batman' reveals our favorite Gotham power couple 1 of 2

We’d be very surprised at this stage if The Batman was greeted by anything other than universal acclaim. It’s been a long time coming, with production beginning in January 2020 and stretching on for over eighteen months as a result of the pandemic, but the wait is almost over.

The Batman will be with us before you know it, so let’s keep our fingers crossed it can live up to the monumental hype.