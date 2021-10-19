New Indiana Jones 5 Set Photos Reveal Antonio Banderas

Following yesterday’s announcement that the movie isn’t coming to theaters until June 2023, a delay of eleven whole months, we at least know that director James Mangold has plenty of time to work on Indiana Jones 5 in post-production given the wait for Harrison Ford’s fifth and presumably final outing as the cinematic icon to arrive.

Ever since the leading man returned to work following his injury-related hiatus and production hit full speed once again, more and more set photos have been trickling online to generate plenty of rumor and speculation. Just the other day, Indy and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s mystery character were spotted next to a battalion of Roman soldiers, increasing the time travel talk significantly.

The latest batch of snaps don’t offer up any potential spoilers, but they do give us our first look at new recruit Antonio Banderas, and you can check them out below.

Harrison Ford was spotted filming the upcoming movie #IndianaJones5 with Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Check out the new set photos! https://t.co/9u5d1qsIEw — JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 18, 2021

Banderas is always a reliable presence on our screens, and he’s no slouch in the action department either, so he could turn out to be a valuable addition to Indiana Jones 5. Of course, 99% of potential plot and character details remain firmly under wraps so we’ve got no idea how he factors into the narrative, and we’ve got even longer to wait until we find out after Disney pushed the blockbuster back by almost an entire year.