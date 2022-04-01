Blue is back, baby. The velociraptor star of the dino-centric movie franchise is front and center for the third installment with the latest international poster for Jurassic World Dominion.

When we last saw Blue, she was overlooking a California suburb at the end of 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, teasing a plot for the threequel that centers around dinosaurs and humans co-existing.

Blue was a fan-favorite character due to her close bond with the franchise’s protagonist, the dinosaur whisperer Owen Grady, played by Chris Pratt. In the first film, 2015’s Jurassic World, Owen, Blue, and other members of the raptor pack — Echo, Delta, and Charlie — all teamed up to do battle with the Indominus rex, with the genetically engineered creature ultimately being subdued by a Tyrannosaurus rex and then swallowed whole by a Mosasaurus.

Blue was a major character who engaged in much action in the first film, but was largely relegated to healing from an injury and caged up in Fallen Kingdom. Though it was revealed in that film that she was the last of her species, the dinosaur managed to nevertheless give birth to an heir named Beta, who appears as an adolescent juvenile in the latest trailer. If the trailer and new poster (via Collider) are any indications, Blue will once again be a rather active character in the threequel, rather than being essentially bedridden the entire movie like in the second film.

New 'Jurassic World Dominion' international poster puts Blue front and center 1 of 2

Click to skip ' ';

Click to zoom

Jurassic World Dominion, teased as a globe-trotting action adventure where the ancient lizards run amok in modern civilization, comes to theaters June 10.