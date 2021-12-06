New magazine cover offers a great look at Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam

The doomsayers have been predicting the death of print media for a decade and yet the two best looks we’ve gotten at Dwayne Johnson’s superhero suit ahead of next summer’s superhero blockbuster Black Adam have come directly from magazine covers.

Our first glimpse showed the world’s biggest movie star glaring menacingly out at his subjects, while the latest showcases the costume’s finer details. We’ve been hearing Johnson say the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change so often that we’re going to be left massively disappointed if it doesn’t happen, but we’ve got faith that he can deliver.

The sizzle reel that premiered during DC FanDome deliberately omitted any proper reveal of Teth-Adam’s chosen duds in favor of having him turn a hapless goon into a smoldering pile of nothingness, but you can check out the latest sneak peek from Total Film below.

The Man in Black has arrived! Thanks to @TheRock for sharing our new #BlackAdam cover – available on newsstands this Thursday! https://t.co/036jrGtr3u pic.twitter.com/83dCSxiHwC — Total Film (@totalfilm) December 6, 2021

We’re hoping that the first full-length trailer for Black Adam will come attached to The Batman in March at the very latest. Johnson’s debut in cinema’s most lucrative genre is more than enough to guarantee his latest collaboration with Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra isn’t going to be anything less than a monster-sized hit.