New photo shows Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield at ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ screening

Plenty of actors and filmmakers have surreptitiously sneaked into screenings of their own movies before, just to try and get a handle on how audiences are reacting to their latest project, which makes you wonder how they must feel if it’s greeted by nothing but silence and the odd sigh of resignation.

That being said, it was a very dangerous game to have Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield take their seats for a showing of Spider-Man: No Way Home, especially when they weren’t publicly confirmed to even be part of the cast until roughly ten days after the superhero blockbuster was released, and everyone started giving spoiler interviews to the press.

It was Garfield who revealed he and Maguire’s top secret outing in a recent chat with Variety, and now photographic evidence has surfaced that shows director Jon Watts was also along for the ride, as you can see below.

Ladies and gentlemen! Here is the pic of Tobey and Andrew the night they snuck in to watch the reactions!



Originally they had just stayed to see the reactions to their entrance, but ended up staying for the whole film lmao. #SpiderManNoWayHome

Imagine if you’d spent months actively avoiding any and all information regarding Spider-Man: No Way Home, and you’ve made it as far as acquiring tickets for a screening, only to turn up and see Garfield and Maguire loitering outside. That would surely count as a massive spoiler, seeing as the former went viral based on nothing but the sheer number of times he denied he was in the film.