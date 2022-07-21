New poster for ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ teases fantastical creatures

New details are emerging about the forthcoming star-studded movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, including some of the fantastical creatures we can come to expect.

The information comes to us via a new poster that was handed out at San Diego Comic-Con, an event where the fantasy epic has had a substantial presence so far, including a first look at some of its stars, such as Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Regé-Jean Page.

“I’m seeing displacer beasts, mimics, snowy owl bears and intellect devourers. (Could a mind flayer be far behind?)” a Twitter user at the convention posted, showing off the new poster.

Here's a poster for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which I got last night. I'm seeing displacer beasts, mimics, snowy owl bears and intellect devourers. (Could a mind flayer be far behind?) #SDCC2022 #dnd #DnDMovie pic.twitter.com/M4M1KXIl3i — (L)iam (D) Nolan @ SDCC (@LD_Nolan) July 21, 2022

Those aren’t the only creatures that have been showed off at SDCC from the film so far, either. A jaw-dropping interactive display of a fire-breathing dragon that flooded one area of the convention with real smoke from a fog machine also blew fans away Wednesday night, as shared in a post by Deadline.

A Dungeons & Dragon: Honor Among Thieves panel will be taking place later today in Hall H, as co-director John Francis Daley shared in a post last night, but his Vacation and Game Night co-director and regular collaborator Jonathan Goldstein surely won’t be too far behind.

Both Goldstein and Daley contributed to the screenplay of the film, which also stars Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith, and Hugh Grant, among others.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, based on the classic tabletop role-playing game created by Dave Arneson, is coming to theaters on March 3, 2023.