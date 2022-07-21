Here’s your first look at the cast of ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has released its first preview of the cast of the upcoming movie, as the film will be headlining at this year’s Comic-Con.

A video shared by Variety on Twitter showed a vertical screen that featured the party members for this upcoming action-packed adventure film and the theatrical release date. According to the video, six party members will be taking center stage, which is an average amount of party members in most Dnd games.

The film stars Chris Pine as a bard, Michelle Rodriguez as a Barbarian, Rege-Jean Page as a paladin, Justice Smith as a sorcerer, Sophia Lillis as a druid, and Hugh Grant as a rogue. Names of the fictional characters that these actors play have not yet been released.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is the film adaptation of the tabletop board game Dungeons and Dragons by Wizards of the Coast. The board game was featured in multiple shows such as the Big Bang Theory and Stranger Things, which helped popularize the game.

The film will be headlining at this year’s Comic-Con event from July 21 to 23, where fans will be immersed in a one-of-a-kind tavern. Fans will receive special previews, custom artwork, and special merchandise. They will be treated to a choice of alcoholic and non-alcoholic Dragon Brew. Fans will need to reserve a spot if they want to access this immersive experience. The cast and crew for the upcoming film will also be holding an in-person Q&A panel in Hall H to celebrate the return of Comic-Con due to the pandemic.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be out in theaters on March 2023.