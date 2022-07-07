Get excited DnD fans as the role-playing game film adaptation, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, will be holding a panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con.

According to IGN, the cast and filmmakers will give fans an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming fantasy film. And in true Dnd fashion, fans will be immersed in this fantasy world in a one-of-a-kind tavern. Fans will be treated to a choice of alcoholic and non-alcoholic Dragon brew, photo ops, custom artwork from Boss Logic, and receive exclusive merch and previews.

Film producer Jeremy Latchman told IGN that he couldn’t be “more thrilled” for the film’s in-person panel for SDCC after two years it was closed due to the pandemic.

“I could not be more thrilled to kick off the return to Hall H with Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves! I’m excited we get to share the film’s incredible and fun world in-person with the amazing fans who make San Diego Comic Con so special,”

The Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Tavern Experience will be open throughout most of Comic-Con from July 21 to 23 at different times. Fans will need to reserve a spot if they want to access this immersive experience.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a film adaptation of the popular board game Dungeons and Dragons and was directed by Jonothan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. The film stars Hugh Grant, Chris Pine, Sophia Lillis, and Justice Smith.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released in theaters on March 3, 2023.