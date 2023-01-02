New poster for ‘Scream VI’ heads underground for some subway slashing

In lieu of a full-length trailer, we have gotten a new poster for Scream VI, which highlights the setting of the upcoming film.

The poster, which you can see above, is of the iconic slasher icon of the Scream franchise, Ghostface. The mask is made up of subway lines in the vein of the New York City Subway map. Scream VI will be moving away from Woodsboro with the characters from Scream (2022) heading to the city that never sleeps. The poster is in keeping with the first trailer we received for the film, which showed Ghostface scaring up a storm on a Subway train.

Other than its striking iconography, the poster also connects Scream VI to all the previous films in the franchise. Each line is a different color and represents a different film. As you can see from the legend in the top right-hand corner, red is Scream, green is Scream 2, yellow is Scream 3, orange is Scream 4, blue is Scream (2022) and purple is Scream VI. Each line has the names of the people who died in the film that the line represents in place of stops. Notice that it is not only the victims of those films but the names of the killers are included as well. The only line that is blank is the line representing Scream VI which is labeled under construction as the film has obviously not been released yet.

Image via Dimension Films

Interestingly, if you look at the line that represents Scream 4, the character played by Hayden Panettiere, Kirby Reed, is one of the stops but is marked as closed. This is because even though she was stabbed in the fourth film and thought to be dead, she was referenced in Scream (2022) and will appear in Scream VI, reprising her role. It is unknown what role she will play in the plot of the film, but with Sidney Prescott off the table, they will need as many legacy characters as they can get their hands on.

The upcoming film is being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, with Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Wednesday herself, Jenna Ortega all reprising their roles from Scream (2022). Alongside Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox is also set to return as Gale Weathers. In addition to those returning cast members, they have added a few new actors to the cast of Scream VI, with Samara Weaving, Josh Segarra, and Dermot Mulroney all cast in new roles.

You can see all the slashing for yourself when Scream VI hits theaters on March 10, 2023. Just maybe don’t take a train when you go see it.