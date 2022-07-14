Samara Weaving has signed on for ‘Scream 6’

Ghostface has potentially just enlisted a new fresh-faced target in the legendary franchise after news that Australian actress Samara Weaving, known for her standout performance in horror/comedy Ready or Not, has officially joined the cast of Scream 6. The upcoming project will serve as a sequel to 2022’s Scream and is slated for release in theaters early next year. And yes, we will be seated.

As per Bloody Disgusting, Weaving, along with actor Tony Revolori, has officially joined the star-studded cast, which now consists of Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and the much-anticipated franchise return of Hayden Panettiere — which diehard fans are still going berserk for.

While the glistening addition of Weaving might come as a surprise to some, it’s certainly not a shock at all to horror fans — considering the 30-year-old actress has collaborated with Scream 6 directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett in the past for Ready or Not. Additionally, Weaving revealed in a 2020 interview with Collider that both Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett initially hoped to cast her in 2022’s Scream.

Despite scheduling conflicts preventing Weaving’s involvement in the slasher requel, it now appears as though the modern-day scream queen is looking to etch her name into Scream franchise history. And she’ll certainly have plenty of female-empowering back-ups, considering fans have already received their first glimpse at franchise veteran Courteney Cox’s return as Gale Weathers — not to mention the possibility of Emma Roberts returning to the classic franchise.

Scream 6 — although the actual title is still up in the air — is scheduled for release on March 31, 2023.