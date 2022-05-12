‘Scream’ fans losing it over Hayden Panettiere’s return to the slasher saga

2022’s Scream relaunch was everything fans of the slasher saga could’ve hoped for as it not only captured the spirit of the beloved 1996 original but also brought back a bunch of stars from the past, too, including Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and — in a surprise move — OG Ghostface killer Skeet Ulrich. But its upcoming sequel, tentatively titled Scream 6, could be an even bigger treat as it’s set to bring back another legacy character.

It’s been announced that Hayden Panettiere has signed up for Scream 6 to reprise Kirby Reed, a role she previously played in 2011’s Scream 4. Fan-favorite Kirby was last seen left for dead by Ghostface, but her demise was not actually depicted. This led to the hope that she survived the ordeal, something that was quietly confirmed in an easter egg in this year’s reboot.

This easter egg was enough to get fans hyped, so the news that the confirmation of her survival is being followed up with an actual appearance in the sequel has sent Scream lovers into meltdown on social media.

KIRBY IS ALIVE. KIRBY IS COMING BACK. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. HAYDEN PANETTIERE IS CONFIRMED TO RETURN AS KIRBY F**KING REED IN THE NEXT SCREAM !!! 😍 #Scream #Scream6 pic.twitter.com/BBFJfVWIOb — c u r t i s🩸 (@RulesOfARequel) May 11, 2022

Kirby fans, this is your time.

"Hayden Panettiere will reprise her role as Kirby Reed in Scream 6"



Kirby fans: #Scream pic.twitter.com/i09cwrr8Qh — CriticalOverlord (@CriticalOverlo3) May 10, 2022

Actual footage of Gale Weathers finding out Kirby’s still alive.

Panettiere had better not come back after all these years only to be killed in the opening sequence.

Really hoping Kirby is NOT the opening kill. I’m desperate to see her interact with the new generation 😭 #Scream — Wesley Alexander (@itswessums) May 11, 2022

Others are hoping that Kirby’s comeback means everyone who survived past Ghostface attacks could also return.

Can we bring back everyone that survived every Scream movie since Kirby Reed is back. #Scream #Scream6 #ScreamMovie https://t.co/yHFEIQX1nK — Michael Junior (@MrMichaelBlack5) May 12, 2022

With Ulrich in Scream 5 and Panettiere in Scream 6, are we building up a role for Matthew Lillard in Scream 7?

So since Kirby is back for this one, my prediction is they are saving the money shots for each new movie. Matthew Lillard for the last? #scream — Lee McCoy (@Drumdums) May 11, 2022

There’s no news on how big Kirby’s part in the new movie could be, but fans are certainly hoping she’ll play a kind of mentor role to the next generation of survivors, similar to Sidney, Gale, and Dewey in the last film. Speaking of, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding are likewise confirmed to be in the cast. So far, all we know about the plot is that it will take place outside of Woodsboro. Scream 6 is due out on March 31, 2023.