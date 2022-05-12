‘Scream’ fans losing it over Hayden Panettiere’s return to the slasher saga

2022’s Scream relaunch was everything fans of the slasher saga could’ve hoped for as it not only captured the spirit of the beloved 1996 original but also brought back a bunch of stars from the past, too, including Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and — in a surprise move — OG Ghostface killer Skeet Ulrich. But its upcoming sequel, tentatively titled Scream 6, could be an even bigger treat as it’s set to bring back another legacy character.
It’s been announced that Hayden Panettiere has signed up for Scream 6 to reprise Kirby Reed, a role she previously played in 2011’s Scream 4. Fan-favorite Kirby was last seen left for dead by Ghostface, but her demise was not actually depicted. This led to the hope that she survived the ordeal, something that was quietly confirmed in an easter egg in this year’s reboot.
This easter egg was enough to get fans hyped, so the news that the confirmation of her survival is being followed up with an actual appearance in the sequel has sent Scream lovers into meltdown on social media.
Kirby fans, this is your time.
Actual footage of Gale Weathers finding out Kirby’s still alive.
Panettiere had better not come back after all these years only to be killed in the opening sequence.
Others are hoping that Kirby’s comeback means everyone who survived past Ghostface attacks could also return.
With Ulrich in Scream 5 and Panettiere in Scream 6, are we building up a role for Matthew Lillard in Scream 7?
There’s no news on how big Kirby’s part in the new movie could be, but fans are certainly hoping she’ll play a kind of mentor role to the next generation of survivors, similar to Sidney, Gale, and Dewey in the last film. Speaking of, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding are likewise confirmed to be in the cast. So far, all we know about the plot is that it will take place outside of Woodsboro. Scream 6 is due out on March 31, 2023.