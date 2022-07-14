We’ve got our first look at Courteney Cox’s return in ‘Scream 6’

We’re still unsure if Neve Campbell will appear as Sidney Prescott (officially she’s not, yet rumors abound that negotiations are ongoing), but the horror franchise’s other final girl is definitely back in Scream 6. Courteney Cox is once again reporting for duty as ace reporter Gale Weathers, and the latest set photos from filming on the much-anticipated meta-flavored sequel offer our first look at Gale’s return.

As shared by @morebuttertv, these pics showcase Cox on set of the movie in Montreal, Canada. The Friends icon was snapped in a very Gale-like light-blue pantsuit. From the mike in her hands, it’s clear that Gale is once again reporting straight from the scene of the latest batch of Ghostface murders.

Although this year’s Scream “requel” took the series back to its roots by returning to Woodsboro, Scream 6 — that’s just what we’re calling it, it’s currently untitled — will move the action to New York City. Just like Scream 2 followed Sid and her friends in college, the new movie will likewise see Sam (Melissa Barrera) and her fellow survivors relocate to the Big Apple as they leave high school behind. However, they won’t be able to escape the ghost(face)s of their past so easily.

With Campbell’s involvement in flux and David Arquette presumably not on board due to Dewey’s tragic demise in the last film, Cox might be the only one of the OG three still standing, but she won’t be the only legacy character in Scream 6. Hayden Panettiere is returning as Kirby Reed for the first time since Scream 4, much to the excitement of fans. Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and new addition Henry Czerny are likewise in the cast.

While it’s good to see Cox back as Gale, maybe after what happened to Dewey we shouldn’t take it for granted she’s going to make it out of this one alive. Scream 6 slashes into cinemas on March 31, 2023.