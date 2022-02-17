New ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ poster teases Sonic vs. Knuckles showdown

The latest poster for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 teases the Sonic vs. Knuckles showdown that fans can’t wait to see. After 2020’s first cinematic outing for the blue spikey speedster turned out to be such a hit, Paramount is digging deeper into the world of the Sega video games for its incoming sequel, with Sonic’s pal Tails having a bigger role this time around and the pair finding themselves facing off against the world’s toughest (and, weirdly, sexiest) echidna.

Ahead of IGN Fan Fest this weekend, a new Sonic 2 poster has debuted, which teases the return of the three iconic characters, along with their live-action co-stars. Sonic (Ben Schwartz), Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey), and Knuckles (Idris Elba) take the center, with Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik looming over them. Meanwhile, James Marsden and Tika Sumpter also feature as Sonic’s human friends, Tom and Maddy. And, at the poster’s bottom, we get a glimpse of Sonic and Knuckles battling over a chaos emerald. Check the poster out via the tweet below:

Learn more about the poster before @SonicMovie 2 appears at IGN Fan Fest, which airs on Saturday, February 19 at 11am PT! https://t.co/c5nUWcS9EB pic.twitter.com/2r3e8QvM4W — IGN (@IGN) February 17, 2022

Sonic 2 is only the start of Paramount’s expansion of the franchise as just this week, the studio announced their plans to move forward with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as well as a spinoff series for Elba’s Knuckles. This has got fans hoping that further offshoots could be on the way, highlighting other characters from the games — Shadow is a popular suggestion. While this is mere speculation at this point, though, it’s clear that the Sonicverse is only just beginning.

IGN Fan Fest takes place this Saturday, Feb. 19, with a Sonic panel featuring the cast and crew being part of the event’s line-up. Find out more about that here. Otherwise, we have less than two months to go until Sonic the Hedgehog 2 races into theaters on April 8.