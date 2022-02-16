More than two years after Sonic the Hedgehog landed in theaters, its sequel — Sonic the Hedgehog 2 — is expected to pick up exactly where the original left off when it opens in theaters this spring. In the first film, audiences met Sonic for the first time as he arrives on Earth, unwillingly transported from his own planet and unaccustomed to the lifestyles of humans. Unbeknownst to him, Doctor Robotnik (Jim Carrey) takes an immediate interest in his destined rival’s abilities, resolving to track Sonic down and use his powers for nefarious purposes.

Paramount revealed the official trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 at last year’s Game Awards and now, in a recent tweet that chronicles upcoming projects, the studio has shared that Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the round-off to the trilogy, is in development. However, the good news didn’t end there. Paramount also teased that an original Knuckles spin-off series, starring Idris Elba, would be coming to Paramount Plus.

As expected, Sonic fans are losing their minds over the news, especially since the announcement ties in quite nicely with the compatibility of the Sonic & Knuckles video game. The original Sega Genesis cartridge features an adapter that allows players to connect the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 cartridge, creating a combined game. Dedicated Sonic enthusiasts have pointed out the coincidence, which might not be that at all.

SO WE’RE GETTING SONIC 3 AND KNUCKLES?! THIS CAN’T BE A COINCIDENCE?! pic.twitter.com/ud6wJC43W2 — Kevstermania! (@TheKevstermania) February 15, 2022 Tweet via @TheKevstermania

Sonic and Knuckles, alongside Miles ‘Tails’ Prower, are the main protagonists of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. However, Knuckles plays a villainous role in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, a decision likely derived from the events of Sonic & Knuckles, in which Knuckles initially opposes Sonic, but he forms an alliance with him after learning of Robotnik’s trickery. From what can be seen in the trailers, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 seems to be transferring the combined narratives of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Sonic & Knuckles to the big screen.

just realized that this announcement boiled down to



“Sonic 3 and Knuckles” https://t.co/CnTPjMe9y2 — ✪ daniel barnes ✪ (@Danny8bit) February 15, 2022 Tweet via @Danny8bit

Feels damn good to be a sonic fan these days — Ritz190 (@KaylonSherman) February 15, 2022 Tweet via @KaylonSherman

It's literally "Sonic 3" and "Knuckles".



Oh you know they were so pleased about that. https://t.co/4Lt6V0xQ5N — Justin McDaniel 🏳️‍🌈 (@JUSTINtime4aLAF) February 15, 2022 Tweet via @JUSTINtime4aLAF

It certainly seems as if Paramount knew exactly what they were doing when announcing ‘Sonic 3’ and ‘Knuckles’ simultaneously. As previously mentioned and supported by Sonic the Hedgehog superfans, Sonic 3 was developed simultaneously with Sonic & Knuckles, but time constraints and cartridge costs forced developers to split it. These occurrences appear less and less coincidental, but how the third installment will overlap with the Knuckles spin-off series is yet to be seen.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 releases in theaters on April 8, 2022.