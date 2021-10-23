Alfred Molina was the second of Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s many villains to officially confirm his involvement in the multiversal Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster, but he’s been a lot more open when it comes to talking about how he fits into the story than Jamie Foxx, who was the first name to be announced for the supporting cast last year.

The trailer played its cards relatively close to the chest even though the majority of fans were well aware a Sinister Six pulled from the three different Spidey franchises was on the cards, so it wasn’t a shock that the promo ended with a stinger of Molina’s Doctor Octopus, when he was the only one to talk so openly about his return.

Keeping up that theme, a brand new image from the latest issue of Empire Magazine reveals Tom Holland on the run from the tentacled menace, which you can check out below.

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Image Reveals Doc Ock Chase 1 of 2

We’re less than two months away from Spider-Man: No Way Home coming to theaters, so Sony and Marvel will have to let us know sooner rather than later if Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are involved, because not only is the web-slinger going to need a hand; there’s going to be riots in the streets if at least one of Holland’s predecessors doesn’t show up.