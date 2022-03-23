New ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ poster unites all 3 Spideys

Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally receiving the official artwork that unites three versions of the webslinger into one image.

It’s crazy to think it was once considered a spoiler to acknowledge that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield — and, in addition, Tom Holland — appear as variants of Peter Parker in the Marvel box office behemoth, let alone the lack of the trio in promotional posters and trailers.

However, to help promote the film’s release on Blu-ray next month, the official Spider-Man: No Way Home Twitter account is finally letting the spiders out the bag in full force with a series of images.

The images were crafted by artist BossLogic, and feature three individualized standalone posters for Holland, Maguire, and Garfield’s versions of the character. A larger, landscape-oriented image connects all three posters together, revealing they are all sharing the frame as they duke it out with the likes of Green Goblin’s bombs, Sandman’s gritty grip, and Doc Ock’s metallic tentacles, against a backdrop of the Statue of Liberty.

An alternative version of the panorama utilizing only two colors — red and blue — was also shared by the artist, and later retweeted by the Spider-Man: No Way Home account.

The film, a co-production of Sony and Marvel Studios, is now considered a modern classic of the superhero genre. In fact, many movie-goers were stunned at the fact that it was not nominated at the Oscars for Best Picture. The film did get nominated for Best Visual Effects, so you can tune in to the award show this Sunday to check the result for that.

You can purchase Spider-Man: No Way Home on 4K UHD and Blu-ray April 12. It is currently also available to purchase digitally, via platforms like Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube.