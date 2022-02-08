‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ fans furious after Oscars snub

Despite Marvel Studios and Sony launching a massive (and no doubt very expensive) promotion push to try and curry favor among voters, Spider-Man: No Way Home ended up with a single solitary nomination at the upcoming Academy Awards.

In an ironic twist of fate, the multiversal blockbuster is poised to do battle against fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe stablemate Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in the Best Visual Effects category, but there’s a high chance neither of them are going to win when Denis Villenueve’s Dune has already been singled out as the favorite.

Of course, there was very little chance No Way Home was ever going to make the shortlist for Best Picture or any of the acting categories, but it’s still become a hot topic of conversation on Twitter in the aftermath of the announcement.

Oscars are just around the corner.

🕸 Spider-Man no way home deserves credits in:

🏆 best picture

🏆 best makeup

🏆 p-design

🏆 v-effects

🏆 costume

🏆 Writing

–

🏆 best actor for Tom Holland

Although wouldn’t be a huge snub but he deserves it.

3 nominations is the least i take! pic.twitter.com/hdndmNxPOh — Fab ❄️ (@Fabcfc) February 7, 2022

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' received the same number of #Oscar nominations as 'Coming 2 America' pic.twitter.com/lOB3lMTqjp — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) February 8, 2022

Okay, but seriously, now that we're past the whole "nominate Spider-Man: No Way Home for Best Picture" nonsense?



Get Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to host the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/GCnjSrYCvu — Alex Zalben (@azalben) February 8, 2022

The only real reason people thought Spider-Man: No Way Home should get a best picture nom is because it made a lot of money. Sorry, but that's a really bad reason to give an award to a movie. https://t.co/qvN9Qge2LE — Jack McBryan (@McBDirect) February 8, 2022

Eight new 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' promo images show battles with villains 1 of 9

Click to skip















Click to zoom

🚨 Spider-Man: No Way Home ROBBED of a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards. pic.twitter.com/WMrtfP5r6M — LADbible (@ladbible) February 8, 2022

ain’t no way don’t look up and west side story got a best picture nomination but no way home didn’t? something’s not adding up pic.twitter.com/aEc8vy2kQ4 — lin (@ruesholland) February 8, 2022

there’s no way don’t look up is nominally for best picture and no way home isn’t! LIARS pic.twitter.com/BlrueaI417 — maisie (@zendayasdate) February 8, 2022

Maybe I'm just a fanboy, but Spider-Man No Way Home made me feel things with a crowd few other movies have… I wanted it to get a Best Picture nod 😢 — The Den of Nerds (@TheDenofNerds) February 8, 2022

There was already a mixture of scorn and derision being poured all over the very notion of a big, broad superhero spectacular being recognized as one of the year’s very best motion pictures, but even then, one sole nod for a technical prize is a lot less than even the most pessimistic of supporters were expecting.

Having earned $1.77 billion and counting at the box office, though, Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal at least have plenty of dollar bills in their pockets to wipe away the tears at being almost completely shut out.