After the second trailer, fans are positively vibrating with excitement about Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Web-Slinger’s third MCU solo movie will see him dip into the multiverse and face off against classic villains including Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, likely aided by returning Spideys Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

With all that going on, you’d be justified in worrying whether Spidey’s excellent supporting cast will get overlooked. Fortunately, there’s evidence there’ll be ample screen time allocated to Zendaya’s MJ, Jacob Batalon’s Ned, and Marisa Tomei’s May, all of whom seem to have had their lives ruined by Peter’s secret identity being blown.

Now a TV spot focuses more on Peter and MJ, showing some new dialogue between them as well as a couple of new action shots from the Doc Ock bridge fight. Check it out:

The opening dialogue as the pair swing through New York is especially fun. After suggesting the pair can hang out at MJ’s house, she says, “No! My dad would kill you!”. Peter responds “I thought your dad really liked me”, with MJ revealing “Well, not anymore!”.

Throughout these trailers, we’ve seen the negative impact of people knowing Peter is Spider-Man on both his and his friends’ lives. MJ and Ned are on the front page of the Daily Bugle as “Spider-Minions”, they’re pursued by the paparazzi, yelled at by protestors, and it seems that he’s facing costly legal action for his heroism.

Honestly, after proving integral to saving half of all known life in Infinity War and Endgame, you’d think the public would be a teeny bit more appreciative of everything Peter Parker has been through.

Whatever else happens, MJ and Ned are set to work with Peter to fix reality in Spider-Man: No Way Home, so at least they’re not going to be left behind amidst the multiversal shenanigans.