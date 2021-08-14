David Ayer recently posted a lengthy and heartfelt statement on social media about Suicide Squad, capping things off by saying that it would be the last time he would ever publicly speak about the movie. The filmmaker may have drawn a line under his involvement with the dismal DCEU blockbuster, but there was no chance his fans were going to reciprocate.

As we’ve seen with the countless fan campaigns to spring up in regards to any number of movies and TV shows across the last few years, the online community is hardly averse to the idea of fighting a lost cause. WarnerMedia’s Ann Sarnoff came right out and said the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad would never happen, while the writer and director isn’t talking about it anymore, but that hasn’t stopped his supporters from carrying on regardless.

#ReleaseTheAyerCut was trending again yesterday, and one enterprising user even dropped a brand new image that shows Will Smith’s Deadshot and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn getting real close, which you can check out below.

New Suicide Squad Ayer Cut Image Reveals Deadshot/Harley Quinn Romance 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s been public knowledge for a while that Suicide Squad was originally going to make things more than professional between Floyd Lawton and the former Harleen Quinzell, even with the shadow of Jared Leto’s Joker lurking in the background. It’s a bizarre image to see knowing the journey Harley’s been on in the years since, and there’s no guarantees it would have made for a better movie, either.

It would have admittedly been interesting to see what the Joker made of it, though, but the majority of Leto’s scenes were also jettisoned ahead of the theatrical release after Suicide Squad was butchered beyond recognition.