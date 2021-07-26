DC Fans Campaign For Suicide Squad Ayer Cut To Release On August 5th

Just when you thought the era of fan campaigns by disgruntled DCEU fans was over, here comes the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad again. For a while, it looked as though the original and unfettered version of the antihero ensemble adventure may just end up happening, driven largely by the buzz surrounding Zack Snyder’s Justice League after it finally became a reality.

However, when WarnerMedia’s Ann Sarnoff essentially buried the idea of the SnyderVerse being restored, she also heaped a little more dirt on the Ayer Cut as well. The filmmaker has been open and vocal about how heavily his vision was compromised by the studio, which saw stacks of footage left on the cutting room floor and two competing edits commissioned by separate teams, and the one that fared better with audiences would get the okay for release.

It was a clusterf*ck to put it lightly, and the movie that hit theaters wasn’t reflective of Ayer’s vision in the slightest, something several of the cast members have alluded to in the years since. A group of determined supporters are once more mobilizing on social media, and as you can see below, they’re planning to have Suicide Squad trending worldwide on August 5th.

Hey @Caradelevingne the enchantress the old suicide Squad is coming to you on 5th Aug. Can you fight them one more time.

Pls help us on 5th Aug#ReleaseTheAyerCut — Suraj Soni (@SurajSo68704747) July 26, 2021

You owe us NOTHING. We've got your back. #ReleaseTheAyerCut. 5th Aug. See you there. https://t.co/9F93oq3WpR — 🤞RestoreTheSnyderVerse🤞 Ω 1.5 Million Club Ω (@RestoreSnyder) July 25, 2021

REMINDER!!! Share with friends! Make sure everyone knows to show up for @DavidAyerMovies, @JaredLeto and the rest of the suicide squad cast and crew on August 5th! #ReleaseTheAyerCut https://t.co/B4CohhXmlf — RTSnyderCut #ReleaseTheAyerCut (@RTSnyderCut) July 24, 2021

On August 5th, justice has a bad side!



If you are a fan of @DavidAyerMovies, the SnyderVerse, passionate about artistic integrity, or if you just love these characters and want to see a new version of them, let's unite and change Hollywood… again!#ReleaseTheAyerCut pic.twitter.com/prf0bzeHxL — RTSnyderCut #ReleaseTheAyerCut (@RTSnyderCut) July 17, 2021

Justice has a bad side.

DC has a dark side.

Aug 5th will will sail out on d high tide. #ReleaseTheAyerCut pic.twitter.com/vFSM6cqNVi — Daami 😐👍 (@daamiedwards) July 24, 2021

Who will show up on Aug 5 for David Ayer? 🙋🃏 #ReleaseTheAyerCut 💀 pic.twitter.com/jOLYMFI3n2 — #RestoreTheSnyderVerse ⚒️🌌 (@ResSnyderVerse) July 23, 2021

Not only does August 5th mark five years to the day since the disjointed and disappointing blockbuster was first unleashed onto an unsuspecting world, it’s also the very same day James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad launches in multiplexes and HBO Max. Is the prickly world of the DCEU fandom big enough for both of them? Will they tear down one movie to support another? Do Warner Bros. give a single sliver of sh*t what the fans think? The answers are yes, maybe and definitely not, but we’ll wait and see how much momentum the Suicide Squad Ayer Cut gathers on Friday.