A fascinating new theory is flipping the premise of the original Matrix trilogy completely.

Shared by Screen Rant, the theory posits that, in the official canon of The Matrix Resurrections, the first film was just another 90s action flick. Rather than stick to the timeline established by the first three movies, this theory presents the mind-bending possibility that Neo is not the one, but rather an actor who found success following his starring roles in the Matrix movies back in the late 90s and early 2000s.

It’s difficult to wrap your brain around, but in the expectation-shattering world created by the Wachowskis, anything is possible.

A recently released trailer for The Matrix Resurrections inspired far more questions than it answered, sparking numerous fan theories and predictions for the future of the franchise. Questions about the return of Carrie-Anne Moss, who played Trinity, were at the forefront of many people’s minds, as was the lack of Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus. Trinity’s unexpected death in Revolutions was a blow to many fans, so her teased return in the upcoming film has people scratching their heads.

First Images From The Matrix: Resurrections Reveal Old And New Faces 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

These details have sparked theories like the one from Screen Rant. Posed by reporter Craig Elvy, the theory digs into hints scattered throughout the just-under 3-minute trailer for Resurrections. Noting things like Neo’s “swanky, modern apartment” being a far cry from the tiny, dreary rental he inhabited in the first film, along with the film synopsis—which notes that Resurrections is a “continuation of the story established in the first Matrix film,”—Elvy dives into a surprisingly robust theory about the franchise’s fourth installment.

The fact that Resurrections seemingly ignores two-thirds of the original trilogy certainly invites questions. The second and third films dug far deeper into the conflict between humans and machines, ultimately ending with several chaotic fights that killed off or maimed numerous favorites.

Without the need to lean on any of the canon established in these films, however, Lana Wachowski has the option to completely subvert our expectations. Thus Elvy’s theory, which presents Reeves—who is briefly referred to as his alter-ego Thomas—as a successful actor. Moss, who shares a brief on-screen moment with Reeves, would be returning as a less successful actor, as would all the other characters we grew to love through the first three movies.

The titular computer program does exist in Elvy’s theory, but Reeves’ Thomas is unaware of it. Until his eyes are opened by the real Morpheus, that is. He also places Jessica Henwick, the blue-haired mystery woman who appears to be guiding Reeves toward the Matrix, in the role of the real Trinity. The theory would entirely retcon the original trilogy, which would surely leave some fans with a sour taste in their mouths, but Elvy is correct in his assumption that this kind of reality-bending story would be right up the Wachowskis’ alley.

The Matrix Resurrections lands in theaters on December 22nd.