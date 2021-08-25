The latest batch of rumors making the rounds are claiming that Venom: Let There Be Carnage could end up being hit with yet another delay, offering that the symbiotic sequel may be pushed into the January 2022 slot currently occupied by Morbius, which would in turn see Jared Leto’s Living Vampire shunted even further back into next year, slowing down Sony’s expansion plans even further.

The Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters may have only been officially rebranded into Sony’s Spider-Man Universe yesterday, presumably to piggyback on the first No Way Home trailer that was viewed 355 million times in 24 hours, so the studio could realistically announce another Venom delay right now and it might not resonate until tomorrow at the earliest.

Whether by chance or coincidence, a fresh batch of Let There Be Carnage images have now dropped, revealing our clearest look yet at Woody Harrelson and his magnificent ginger wig as the villainous Cletus Kasady, which you can check out below.

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Images Reveal Best Look Yet At The Villain 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Few actors in the business are better at chowing down on the scenery as entertainingly as Harrelson, and the thought of him going one-on-one with Tom Hardy’s neurotic Eddie Brock both physically and verbally is enough to sell Venom: Let There Be Carnage to a lot of people. Hopefully Andy Serkis’ second installment delivers a vastly superior effort to Ruben Fleischer’s opener, which made a lot of money but hardly set the world alight critically.