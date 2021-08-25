Venom: Let There Be Carnage Reportedly Getting Pushed To 2022

It was only yesterday that the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters rebranded to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, and the announcement of a much more palatable title for the studio’s shared superhero mythology was almost instantly followed up by some news that could be very bad indeed.

Less than two weeks ago, Sony confirmed what everyone had been expecting since the most recent trailer conveniently omitted a release date by delaying Venom: Let There Be Carnage from September 25th to October 15th. Looking at how the box office is struggling to rebound to any significant extent, it made sense from a commercial perspective when the company doesn’t have the cushion of a streaming service to fall back on.

Just days later, it was rumored that Let There Be Carnage could end up being pushed back even further, and a new report claims that Andy Serkis’ sequel could be set to take the January 2022 slot previously awarded to Morbius after Jared Leto’s debut as the Living Vampire was itself heavily affected by the pandemic-era domino effect.

If the rumblings turn out to be true, then Morbius is obviously going to need to be shunted even further into next year as the former SPUMC’s expansion plans continue to face setback after setback. It could be telling that the marketing campaign for Venom: Let There Be Carnage has effectively ground to a halt following the arrival of the most recent promo, and with October 15th just over seven weeks away, fans may need to brace themselves for the worst all over again.