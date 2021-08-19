Venom: Let There Be Carnage Rumoured To Face Yet Another Delay

Fans have been waiting quite some time for the follow-up to Sony’s 2018 film Venom which was first slated to come in October of 2020 before most recently being delayed again until October 15, 2021, but according to reports, a further delay for the film could be imminent.

In a report by the Hollywood Reporter regarding the studio’s decisions to hold off on releases amid the rise of the Covid Delta variant, the piece claimed that rumors have begun circulating of Venom: Let there be Carnage suffering another delay which could put the release either in the final months of the year or potentially 2022.

Being rumors, there is no confirmation of this, but with the track record that the film has built so far and the very real panic for studios regarding theatrical releases in the coming months it is a possibility.

Marvel will be launching their first cinema-only film since the pandemic began early next month with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on September 3. This, as Marvel has stated, is an experiment to see how the movie can perform in theatres given the current state of Covid and its results should influence not only Disney / Marvel’s immediate film plans but the industry as a whole.

Digital film releases alongside their theatrical counterpart have become commonplace over the past year, but for some of the larger studios, a return to theatres and a box office recovery is a priority going forward.

Fortunately for Venom fans, there have been no further delays announced following its new October 15 release date, and while these rumors are circulating we can only hope they don’t come to be true.