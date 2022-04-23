Nicolas Cage confirms he’s had talks over ‘Face/Off 2’ return

Even though the project remains in its infancy, the story of Face/Off 2 has piqued the curiosity and interest of many people for a variety of reasons.

The most obvious is that John Woo’s action classic definitely doesn’t need a second installment, with all of the narrative loose ends tied up in a neat bow by the time the credits rolled. Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard and regular collaborator Simon Barrett are huge fans of the film, admitting that their initial pitch left the studio very confused, which came after they told us to “read between the lines” about potential returns for Nicolas Cage and John Travolta.

Speaking of Cage, having previously revealed that he knew nothing about Face/Off 2 (although he did later confirm he’d be happy to star in it), The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent star offered an exciting update via ComicBook by acknowledging that he’d spoken to producer Neal H. Mortiz.

“I can talk about because, there have been some phone calls with Neal, who I enjoyed very much working with on the first Face/Off. He’s somebody, he’s one of the true, great producers in Hollywood. And, they have been making some calls. The other ones like National Treasure, I mean, their priority was a TV show. Godspeed to them. But, maybe Face/Off, maybe.”

Not exactly a confirmation, then, but Wingard’s Face/Off 2 would instantly fall apart should Cage and/or Travolta decline to return, so this has to be considered a minor victory for anyone who wants to see it happen.