Nicolas Cage playing Dracula sends the internet into meltdown
Even before yesterday’s announcement that Nicolas Cage of all people would be playing goddamn Dracula, there were plenty of reasons to be hyped over Renfield despite the fact a new spin on the Count seems to enter development on an almost monthly basis.
The LEGO Batman Movie‘s Chris McKay is following up his live-action directorial debut on Amazon’s The Tomorrow War with a project that was described as an extremely violent comedy by producer and The Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkman, who wrote the initial pitch that was expanded into a screenplay by Ryan Ridley.
Nicholas Hoult signed on to play the title role, with the light-hearted yet dark approach and subversive stylings of Renfield also being compared to Taika Waititi’s phenomenal mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows. Now that Cage is playing Dracula, though, there’s only one thing the internet wants to talk about.
The Academy Award winner recently explained why he’d decided to turn his back on broad studio blockbusters, but the opportunity to play the most iconic vampire in history was evidently too good to turn down. We can’t wait to see some classic Cage Rage with a vampiric bent, which has made Renfield one of the hottest tickets in town.