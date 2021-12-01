Nicolas Cage playing Dracula sends the internet into meltdown

Even before yesterday’s announcement that Nicolas Cage of all people would be playing goddamn Dracula, there were plenty of reasons to be hyped over Renfield despite the fact a new spin on the Count seems to enter development on an almost monthly basis.

The LEGO Batman Movie‘s Chris McKay is following up his live-action directorial debut on Amazon’s The Tomorrow War with a project that was described as an extremely violent comedy by producer and The Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkman, who wrote the initial pitch that was expanded into a screenplay by Ryan Ridley.

Nicholas Hoult signed on to play the title role, with the light-hearted yet dark approach and subversive stylings of Renfield also being compared to Taika Waititi’s phenomenal mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows. Now that Cage is playing Dracula, though, there’s only one thing the internet wants to talk about.

NICOLAS CAGE DRACULA OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/V530MTmtyS — rice (@BigHefty_) November 30, 2021

Nicolas Cage after being told he'd be playing Dracula: pic.twitter.com/7V5ZqPPlct — truggling Coward (@Struggler2Dark) December 1, 2021

>>Nicolas Cage to Star as Dracula in Universal Monster Movie pic.twitter.com/KFPcmVquXy — Yuri Krupenin (@turbojedi) November 30, 2021

Todays a good day for Dracula Stans, Nicolas Cage Stans, Sex and the City Stans, and 50 year old women who need something to relate to on hbo max — AJ into The Matrix (@AjepArts) November 30, 2021

A shocked and excited me, finding out that Nicolas Cage has been casted to play Dracula. pic.twitter.com/yiZJXYHjB7 — Isaac's Haunted Beard (@IsaacsHauntedB) December 1, 2021

Nicolas Cage playing Dracula?? Who got a hold of my diary?? pic.twitter.com/SkUlwugXHh — Kristen Bates (@kristenkbates) November 30, 2021

Nicolas Cage is going to be Dracula?! pic.twitter.com/tEXrVSJhZy — Meredith Loftus (@MeredithLoftus) November 30, 2021

OK, Nicolas Cage as Dracula?! Sign me UP! This is very, very exciting. Especially when you add in that he will be starring opposite Nicholas Hoult.



A dream come true, really. https://t.co/51duQpNPeS — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) November 30, 2021

The Academy Award winner recently explained why he’d decided to turn his back on broad studio blockbusters, but the opportunity to play the most iconic vampire in history was evidently too good to turn down. We can’t wait to see some classic Cage Rage with a vampiric bent, which has made Renfield one of the hottest tickets in town.