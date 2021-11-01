Nicolas Cage Rumored To Return For National Treasure 3 And 4

Disney Plus’ National Treasure TV series named its lead actress last week when Lisette Alexis was cast to play Jessica Morales in the ten-episode streaming exclusive, which finds her caught up in a hunt for a mysterious buried treasure with connections to her family that also catches the eye of a nefarious billionaire.

In January of 2020, it was announced that a third installment in the feature film franchise was in development, but that’s about as far as things have gotten. Next year marks the fifteenth anniversary of Book of Secrets releasing, and star Nicolas Cage recently explained why he’s not interested in making big-budget studio blockbusters anymore, so the chances of the project coming together appeared slim.

However, insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that not only is Cage set to return for National Treasure 3 after all, but he’s also inked a deal for a fourth movie and a cameo appearance in the TV series. As much as fans would love to see it happen, it’s entirely speculative for now, and we won’t be seeing Disney Plus’ stab at the property until around 2023.

File this one in the drawer marked ‘rumor’ for now then, but keep your fingers crossed that Cage may yet make a grand and glorious return to the world of National Treasure somewhere down the line.