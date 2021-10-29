Disney’s National Treasure TV Show Has Found A Star

It’s been almost fifteen years since audiences saw Nicolas Cage’s Benjamin Gates solve his second implausible mystery, but even though there was widespread chatter early last year that a third movie was in active development, we’re no closer to seeing the return of National Treasure unfold on the big screen.

Instead, Disney Plus subscribers will have to make do with a TV show that possesses little connective tissue with the wildly popular film series, which has been rumored to start shooting early next year. That looks to have been confirmed, now that the streaming exclusive has found its star.

As per Deadline, Lisette Alexis has been cast as the lead in National Treasure, with previous reports indicating she’ll be playing Jessica Morales. The 20 year-old DREAMer looks to uncover her family history, only to find herself drawn into a search for lost historical treasure when she’s handed a mysterious key by a dying FBI agent, pitting her in a race against time opposite a corrupt billionaire and his minions.

Regular scribes Marianne and Cormac Wibberley penned the pilot episode, with Maura Milan announced as lead writer, while Mira Nair will direct at least the first episode. It’s all systems go for National Treasure, even though plenty of fans would no doubt have preferred a third Cage-led blockbuster.