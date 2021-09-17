Disney’s National Treasure TV Show Shoots Early Next Year

Fans are divided on the prospect of Disney Plus’ National Treasure TV show, if only for the fact they’d much rather see Nicolas Cage return as Benjamin Gates for a third feature length adventure instead.

In January of 2020, it was announced that a brand new installment in the franchise had entered development, but we’ve heard nothing about the project since. The opener and sequel Book of Secrets combined to earn in excess of $800 million at the box office and gain cult favorite status as Cage and his cohorts solved a pair of implausible mysteries, but we’re closing in on fifteen years since National Treasure last graced the big screen.

With each passing month the chances of the blockbuster series continuing grow slimmer, but at least the TV series has gained some serious traction over the last few months. Maura Milan was announced as the show’s lead writer at the beginning of August, with Academy Award nominated filmmaker Mira Nair having already committed to direct the pilot and executive produce.

Now, a report from The Disinsider offers that National Treasure is gearing up to shoot in January of next year, which conceivably means that it could land on streaming before 2022 is out. The plot follows Jessica Morales, a 20 year-old DREAMer who looks to uncover her family history and winds up drawn into a search for lost historical treasure when a dying FBI agent hands her a mysterious key, tasking her to find the loot before a corrupt billionaire gets his hands on it first.

That logline certainly fits the National Treasure remit, and with production penciled in to kick off in four months, casting news should be arriving imminently.