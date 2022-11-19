Nicolas Cage’s first western, ‘The Old Way’: Release date, trailer, and cast

Nicolas Cage is one of the most famous and beloved actors in Hollywood. Cage is known for his eclectic film history, as he has appeared in many films in many genres. However, there is one genre that Cage has yet to step into—westerns. This will soon change with the release of The Old Way, but what is this film about, and when will it hit screens? Here is everything you need to know.

The plot of The Old Way

According to the official synopsis, The Old Way follows an aging gunslinger who lives with his daughter. However, the gunslinger’s peaceful life is shattered when the son of a man he murdered comes into town. Desperate to avenge his father’s death, the man forces Cage’s gunslinger to confront his past and consider his and his daughter’s future.

Who is in The Old Way?

The Old Way has an all-star cast featuring many faces that moviegoers will recognize. Plus, the film is directed by Brett Donowho (A Haunting at Silver Falls, No Tell Motel) and written by Carl W. Lucas (producer of My Name is Myeisha and Cortez).

Colton Briggs—Nicolas Cage (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Eustice—Clint Howard (Hide and Bleed, Solo: A Star Wars Story)

Ruth Briggs—Kerry Knuppe (R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned, Hollywood)

Big Mike—Abraham Benrubi (Robot Chicken, The Bridge)

Brooke—Ryan Kiera Armstrong (American Horror Story, Anne with an E)

Marshal Jarret—Nick Searcy (Manhunt, The Hot Zone)

Boots—Shiloh Fernandez (Torn Hearts, Long Nights Short Mornings)

James McCallister—Noah Le Gros (1883, The Get Down)

Robert McCallister—Boyd Kestner (Hell Girl, Hannibal, Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood)

Clark—Dean Armstrong (Chapelwaite, Insomnia)

Caballero #1—Eddie Spears (DreamKeeper, Hell on Wheels, Bone Tomahawk)

Greg—Adam Lazarre-White (G-Spot, The Young and the Restless)

Mr. Jeffries—Skyler Stone (The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, Raising Hope)

Corporal Lawrence—Brett Donowho (American Disciples, Salvation U.S.A.)

Arnie—Craig Branham (Sleepy Hollow, performed stunts on Westworld)

Smiley—Jeff Medley (American Gold: The Legend of Bear Gulch)

Walter McCallister—Corby Griesenbeck (Appaloosa, Bad Fan)

When does The Old Way come out?

The Old Way is scheduled to release in theaters on Jan. 6, 2023. Then the film will get a digital and video-on-demand release via Saban Films and Lionsgate on Jan. 13, 2023.