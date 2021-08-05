Nicolas Cage’s Insane New Movie Will Release Next Month

Nicolas Cage may be riding a wave of critical acclaim after intimate independent drama Pig saw the leading man win rave reviews for his dialed-down performance, and it’s even the highest-rated movie of his entire career on Rotten Tomatoes thanks to an impressive 97% score.

However, despite reminding people that he’s one of the best actors in the business when he’s on the top of his game, we’re heading back into Cage Rage territory on September 17th when Prisoners of the Ghostland comes to select theaters and VOD. The insane thriller premiered earlier this year at Sundance, where reactions praised the visual style of the film while exclaiming that it might just feature Cage’s most unhinged turn yet, which is saying something.

The supernatural action thriller stars the Academy Award winner as a criminal named Hero, a bank robber broken out of jail in a place called Samurai Town by a rich warlord to rescue his granddaughter. The only problem is that the erstwhile damsel in distress has been transported to a supernatural universe where samurais, ninjas and ghosts exist, with Hero sent to break a curse that binds the two of them together while wearing a skintight jumpsuit that’s got explosive strapped to every part of his body, including his nuts.

Prisoners of the Ghostland currently holds a 76% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and one recurring theme of the critical consensus is that you should probably check out the movie for no other reason than the bizarre and incredibly unique way Nicolas Cage apparently screams the word “testicles” at one point. If that isn’t a reason for the actor’s fans to check it out, then nothing’s going to convince them.