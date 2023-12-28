‘Night Swim’ release date, cast, plot, and more

'Night Swim' is one of the most anticipated horror movies of 2024, so here's everything to know about it.

The first horror feature of the year is undoubtedly remembered for its pulse-pounding nature that sets us up for a wide calendar of future projects. Last year, Blumhouse’s M3GAN kicked things off the right way with an unsettling android as its villain, and it now appears that Night Swim is looking to follow suit.

Blumhouse is apparently looking to recreate its first-horror-flick-of-the-year success from last year with this fresh-faced spooky tale revolving around a supposedly haunted swimming pool. While other famed horror features have specifically focused on common fears such as ghosts, spiders, and clowns, the James Wan-produced vehicle is set to examine our darkest fears whenever we innocently dunk our heads into a pool of water.

So, let’s dive in and explore everything we know so far about Night Swim, which is expected to land in theaters the first week of January.

What is Night Swim about?

As previously mentioned, the 2024 horror, which is based on director Bryce McGuire’s 2014 short film, centers around a family who soon discover their backyard pool is haunted after moving into the new home. With the swimming pool originally supposed to provide comfort and stability for the family, a supernatural presence has other plans in mind and wreaks absolute havoc on the estate.

When will Night Swim be released?

Image via Universal Pictures

Luckily, passionate moviegoers and horror fanatics won’t have to wait long to witness the skin-crawling terror — with Night Swim scheduled to premiere in theaters on Jan. 5, 2024. Seeing as the horror flick is set to be released by Universal Pictures, it should only be a matter of time before the haunted extravaganza ends up on a streaming service in the near future for all to enjoy.

Who’s in the cast of Night Swim?

Image via Universal

Without a doubt, the 2024 horror packs a definite punch with its strong lineup of credible stars. Its leading performers include Kerry Condon and Wyatt Russell, who both earned praise for their performances in The Banshees of Inisherin and Disney Plus’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, respectively. On the other side, ​​young stars Amélie Hoeferle and Gavin Warren will play the roles of the children in the main family, while Nancy Lenehan and Jodi Long also feature roles in the terror-stricken film.