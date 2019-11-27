Doctor Sleep Director Dying To Pitch His Idea For New Nightmare On Elm Street Movie

With the arrival of Doctor Sleep came a fresh flurry of interest in Nightmare On Elm Street, the long-dormant horror franchise that hasn’t reared its ugly head since as far back as 2010.

Now, almost a decade later, and director Mike Flanagan continues to express his own interest in spearheading a new version of Elm Street. Just last week, Flanagan announced via Twitter that he’s got a pitch for Freddy Krueger, though stopped short of mentioning any specifics.

That’s understandable, too, as Wes Craven’s estate began accepting offers for a new Nightmare on Elm Street movie just recently, so it’s clear Flanagan is playing his cards close to the vest. Case in point: while appearing on The Boo Crew podcast over at Bloody Disgusting, the Doctor Sleep filmmaker confirmed that, yes, he is in possession of a “killer” pitch.

“I got a killer idea.” “Oh, it’s so good,” Kate Siegel (The Haunting of Hill House) adds. “[I’m] dying to get in there to pitch it,” Flanagan continues. “If I got to do this it would be so cool.”

True, it’s not much to go on, and Mike Flanagan is clearly in no position to divulge any details regarding his top-secret pitch. Be that as it may, this is arguably the most exciting (and tangible!) piece of news to grace the dimly-lit Elm Street in months, and bring us one step closer to that long-rumored reboot.

And who better to direct this new interpretation than Flanagan? This is, after all, the same filmmaker responsible for Oculus, Hush, Before I Wake, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Gerald’s Game and the aforementioned Doctor Sleep, the latter of which delivered the Shining sequel we never thought we needed.

Is a trip to Elm Street on the cards, then? It’s far too soon to tell, but at the very least, we have our fingers (and toes!) crossed in the hope that the Wes Craven estate takes Flanagan’s “killer” idea into consideration.