Wes Craven Estate Now Taking Pitches For New Nightmare On Elm Street Movie

One, two, Freddy may actually be coming for you sooner than you think, kids.

Two months ago, the rights to the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise reverted back to the estate of the dearly departed Wes Craven. Now, said estate has began actively seeking out new ideas and pitches to continue the dream murder spree. Three, four, let’s hear some more!

Well, there’s not much else to tell you guys, unfortunately. It’s all pretty preliminary, but the folks over at Bloody Disgusting know what they’re talking about when it comes to horror franchises. It’s in their name, for crying out loud. And they’re saying that Wes Craven’s people are looking to make another film, and perhaps even an HBO Max series. Is the movie going to be another reboot, though? A New-New Nightmare, perhaps? Who knows? We can only dream about it, although that may not be safe anymore.

In any case, the last nightmare we had was the 2010 reboot of the original A Nightmare On Elm Street, which was so bad that it almost made Rooney Mara quit acting. I wonder if Pan did, too?

Jackie Earle Haley tried his best to fit the shearing glove left behind by Robert Englund, but the film around him was so mired in 2010 over-stylization and overwrought writing that it sucked any of the fun or ingenuity of the series right down the drain. And the last Freddy TV show we had was, what, Freddy’s Nightmares in the late 80s?

I mean, with the success of Halloween, another attempted reboot of one of its direct competitors from back in the day was always inevitable. The new trend is also messing with timelines, too, so maybe we’ll get a proper sequel to Dream Warriors? That might actually be cool. Whatever it is, I’m on board. As long as it’s not a Disneyfied Nightmare on Elm Street, bring on those sweet, horrible dreams.