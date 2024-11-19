‘No easy rides for me’: Madonna has updated us on the status of her long-delayed biopic and it looks grim

Madonna has provided us with the latest update about her long-delayed, much-anticipated biopic, saying she is determined to continue with the project but that she “cannot make this in the normal way”.

Recommended Videos

For context, the idea of a biopic documenting the life of Madonna has been floating around Hollywood for years. In 2022, we got our most promising update about the movie when it reportedly launched a highly competitive casting process that saw everyone from Sydney Sweeney to Barbie Ferreira vie for the lead role of the pop icon.

#Madonna is very focused on her biopic, now thinking about whether it will be a movie or a series. This makes us think that she has no intention of releasing a new album at the moment. pic.twitter.com/9lHNFdvahj — Javier Herce † (@javierherce) November 19, 2024

A year later, soon after learning that Ozark’s Julia Garner had landed the coveted role, we discovered that the entire biopic had been scrapped and was no longer in development at Universal. At the time, Madonna was on a world tour and committed to focusing solely on her music career. While it seemed like all hope that a retelling of the pop star’s life had been lost, Madonna has now come forward with new details about the status of her years-in-the-making biopic.

Taking to Instagram to address the project, Madonna assured fans that she hasn’t given up trying to get the movie made. The singer said she had spent the last few days “struggling” in Los Angeles as she listened “to producers and agents tell me why I couldn’t make my film.” According to the “Vogue” icon, she had heard from movie execs who told her to “downsize, downscale, [and] think smaller”, which prompted her to realize that there will be “no easy rides for me” in getting it made.

Not letting all the suits get her down, Madonna said that spending time “with my creative friends” had provided “the fuel I needed to keep going” in her pursuit of making it to the big screen. “We all agreed that we need to be even more fearless,” she wrote. “We cannot shrink and make ourselves smaller. If you want something badly enough in life — the whole universe will conspire to help you get it.”

Starting a petition for the Madonna biopic to be a movie not a mini series since I’m in the minority — Ashley Kurtz (@Ashleykurtz) November 18, 2024

Madonna concluded the update by asking fans whether the biopic should be a series or a feature film, urging them to “think before you answer.” That Madonna is still deliberating the medium of the biopic could signal that the project is down to its bare bones yet again, especially since it’s not yet known whether Garner or Universal is still attached. While it will mark the first-ever fictionalized retelling of Madonna’s life, we have seen the singer on the big screen in multiple film roles. Throughout her storied career, the pop star has appeared in films like A League of Their Own, Die Another Day, and Evita, the last of which recently prompted criticism from Patti LuPone.

If it ever does see the light of day, Madonna’s film will add to the glut of musician biopics in recent years, with the likes of Queen, Amy Winehouse, Elton John, and Aretha Franklin each receiving their a movie. More is coming soon, with Timothée Chalamet set to portray Bob Dylan in the upcoming A Complete Unknown and Jaafar Jackson, the nephew of Michael Jackson, was cast as the titular singer in next year’s Michael.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy