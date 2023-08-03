‘No, he doesn’t. I’m gonna really have beef with him about that’: Emily Blunt says Ryan Gosling was lying about wanting to be Marvel’s Ghost Rider

She's a bit of an expert herself when it comes to the MCU rumor mill.

Having spent years answering questions about potentially being the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Invisible Woman and dying a little bit more on the inside each time she does, Emily Blunt has become something of a veteran when it comes to the never-ending rumor mill of superhero speculation.

In fact, she’s become such a dab hand that she’s now debunking stories on the behalf of other people, with the star dismissing Ryan Gosling‘s chances of suiting up and reporting for duty in the MCU as a fiction made up by the Barbie actor for the sake of causing mischief.

“No, he doesn’t. I asked him about it. He doesn’t.”

Gosling even named Ghost Rider as the one he’d love to play most – with Kevin Feige offering a response after catching wind of his comments – but once again, Blunt exclaimed to the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he’s making the whole thing up.

“He’s such a dork, isn’t he? I’m gonna really have beef with him about that.”

Unless something drastic changes, then, Gosling won’t be having his skull set on fire to ride into the world’s biggest franchise as the latest iteration of the leather-clad supernatural favorite, while Blunt will be waiting with bated breath to discover who gets cast as the MCU’s Sue Storm for the sole reason it’ll mean people can finally stop asking if it’s going to be her.

Then again, if Gosling does show up in the Marvel sandbox one day, then Blunt will be left furious after he lied to her, too, the mischievous scamp.