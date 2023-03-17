Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s Oscars antics makes you wonder how they had zero ‘Jungle Cruise’ chemistry

As good as he is at the certain set of skills that helped elevate him into the cinematic stratosphere as one of the biggest, most popular, and highest-paid stars in all of Hollywood, one thing that Dwayne Johnson has constantly failed at is generating a shred of romantic chemistry with the overwhelming majority of his female co-stars.

Whether he’s playing a husband, father, love interest, or anything in between, The Rock’s status as perhaps the most chaste A-lister of the modern era makes it very difficult to buy into his unrequited longings. However, what makes things all the stranger is that his offscreen chemistry with Jungle Cruise alum Emily Blunt is absolutely and insanely off-the-charts.

Disney

The dynamic duo had an absolute blast on the press tour for the Disney blockbuster, and it’s evident they’ve got a close bond away from the cameras that exists somewhere between bickering siblings and an old married couple. And yet, their supposed feelings for each other story-wise were practically non-existent, making their lack of palpable tension while sailing down the Amazon all the more baffling.

Hammering that notion home even further, Johnson shared a behind the scenes look at their antics building up to the weekend’s Academy Awards, which only serves to create questions as to how the two can bounce so effortlessly off each other in real-life while failing miserably to do the same on set.

The internet being what it is, several commenters have put forth an obvious explanation that we probably don’t need to explain, but sometimes people can simply be the best of friends in their personal lives, but do a spectacularly unremarkable job of convincing anyone that they can translate that connection through the power of acting.